Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 7.2 %

NYSE A opened at $142.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.68. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,681.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 179,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,799,000 after buying an additional 173,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 127,586 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

