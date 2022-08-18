Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGTI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.80. 11,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $26.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agiliti news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $635,517.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,275.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agiliti

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.