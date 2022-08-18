Aion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.61 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $24.32 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,368.67 or 0.99965671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00050677 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00224144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00133483 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00251220 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005521 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

