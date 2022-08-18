Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $321.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $283.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE APD opened at $268.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.27.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.