Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($35.71) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Monday, August 1st. set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Aixtron stock opened at €23.69 ($24.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.32. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 23.69. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a fifty-two week high of €27.99 ($28.56).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

