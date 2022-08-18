Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.26 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $96.71. 24,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,990. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.92. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.21.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

