Akropolis (AKRO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.18 Million

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $23.15 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akropolis alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,414.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004298 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00129498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00034296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00067945 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.