Alchemist Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. Alchemist has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $237,027.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemist coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.46 or 0.00014821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemist has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,348.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004310 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00067809 BTC.

Alchemist Profile

MIST is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

