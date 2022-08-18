Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) & Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Financial Survey

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Alector shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Alector alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector 12.06% 12.16% 4.13% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.05% -59.59%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Alector has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alector and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 1 1 4 0 2.50 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alector presently has a consensus price target of $20.86, indicating a potential upside of 76.31%. Given Alector’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alector is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alector and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $207.09 million 4.76 -$36.33 million $0.39 30.33 Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 15.85 $98.09 million ($0.37) -1.17

Idera Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector. Idera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alector, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alector beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and AL003, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, its products in development stage include AL044 that targets MS4A4A, a risk gene for Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001 and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.