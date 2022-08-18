Alexander (Sandy) Beard Purchases 149,796 Shares of Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Stock

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard purchased 149,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,189.82 ($30,901.97).
Hancock & Gore Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 21.49, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
About Hancock & Gore
Featured Articles
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock & Gore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock & Gore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.