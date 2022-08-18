Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATD. CIBC lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$59.60 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$60.38. The firm has a market cap of C$60.99 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.38.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.