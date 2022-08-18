Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.40.

Shares of ATD stock traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$59.97. 823,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,881. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.38. The stock has a market cap of C$61.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$45.23 and a 12 month high of C$60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.5899997 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

