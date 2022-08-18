Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$63.90.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$59.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.38. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$45.23 and a 1-year high of C$60.38. The stock has a market cap of C$60.99 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.5899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.