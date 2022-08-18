Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alkermes by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.