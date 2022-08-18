Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $44.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Allakos alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 45.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.86. Allakos has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Allakos will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.