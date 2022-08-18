Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Trading Down 5.9%

Allego (NYSE:ALLGGet Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.06. 3,016,515 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 1,349,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, Capital One Financial cut shares of Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth approximately $15,120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allego in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Allego during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

