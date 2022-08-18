Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Trading Down 5.9%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.06. 3,016,515 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 1,349,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Capital One Financial cut shares of Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Allego Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allego
About Allego
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
Featured Articles
