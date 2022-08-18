Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.03

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 7198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

