Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

LNT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,636. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Insider Activity

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after buying an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 22.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.