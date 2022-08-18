Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Announces Earnings Results

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Allot Communications updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

ALLT opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allot Communications Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Allot Communications from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Allot Communications to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allot Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

