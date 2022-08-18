ALLY (ALY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million

ALLY (ALY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. ALLY has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $7,849.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ALLY has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,503.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00129109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00034865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00069504 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALLY’s official website is getally.io.

ALLY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

