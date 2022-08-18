Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells $72,561.54 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $72,561.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. 475,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market cap of $934.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.62. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 348,834 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

