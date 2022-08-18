Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker Sells 9,895 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $89,747.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,251,174 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,148.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alphatec Stock Down 5.4 %

Alphatec stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphatec Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

