alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Shares Up 0.5%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €13.26 ($13.53) and last traded at €13.15 ($13.42). 16,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.09 ($13.36).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

alstria office REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.