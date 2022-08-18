Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 2.4 %

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

