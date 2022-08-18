AMATEN (AMA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.00

AMATEN (AMA) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. AMATEN has a market capitalization of $149,117.48 and $46.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,376.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00068349 BTC.

About AMATEN

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com.

Buying and Selling AMATEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

