American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in American International Group by 5,873.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after buying an additional 748,863 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,297,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 630,592 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

