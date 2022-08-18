Americas Silver (TSE:USA) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at Stifel Nicolaus

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Americas Silver Price Performance

USA stock opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$116.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.59 and a 12-month high of C$1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.05.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

