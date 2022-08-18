Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $288.15 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.07.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

