AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $159.75 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

