AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $43,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWN opened at $156.77 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

