AMG National Trust Bank Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after acquiring an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,294,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VB opened at $203.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

