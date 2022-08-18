AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,238,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 10.5% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $330,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,673,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $579,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.