AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 9,320 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $174.85 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.57. The firm has a market cap of $469.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.