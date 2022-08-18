AMG National Trust Bank Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Comcast by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,873 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 41.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,042,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 595,552 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 175,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

About Comcast

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

