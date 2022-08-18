Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.23 billion.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $249.70. 1,888,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.12. The stock has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 100,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $10,955,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Amgen by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 660.6% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 91,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,152,000 after acquiring an additional 79,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

