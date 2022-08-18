Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.58

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.65. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 6,553 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $807.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 170,018 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

