Ampleforth (AMPL) Hits Market Capitalization of $76.00 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $76.00 million and $1.53 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00005659 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,452.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003793 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00128841 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034534 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00070233 BTC.
Ampleforth Coin Profile
Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 57,436,106 coins and its circulating supply is 57,266,557 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth
