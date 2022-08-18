Ampleforth (AMPL) Hits Market Capitalization of $76.00 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $76.00 million and $1.53 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00005659 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,452.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00128841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00070233 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 57,436,106 coins and its circulating supply is 57,266,557 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars.

