Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 105,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 154,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 772,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 118,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $150,000.

