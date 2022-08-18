Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading Down 1.2%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.74. 1,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVPS. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,806 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000.

