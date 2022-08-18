Analog Devices, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $9.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Analog Devices Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $170.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.95.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

