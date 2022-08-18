Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $195.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.37.

Analog Devices Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ADI opened at $170.13 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average of $159.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

