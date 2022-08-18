Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) PT at C$13.70

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$7.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.29. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.96 and a 52 week high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$272.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

