Analysts Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) PT at $63.39

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

WDC stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Western Digital by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

