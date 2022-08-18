Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on YELP. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,605 shares of company stock worth $1,096,990. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.59. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

