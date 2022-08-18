Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dialogue Health Technologies (DLHTF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS: DLHTF):

8/15/2022 – Dialogue Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

8/12/2022 – Dialogue Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

8/12/2022 – Dialogue Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$4.50.

8/9/2022 – Dialogue Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$8.50.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

Dialogue Health Technologies stock remained flat at 2.30 during midday trading on Thursday. Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of 2.30 and a 52-week high of 4.75.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Featured Articles

