Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,728,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.4 %

NLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.77. 329,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,793,606. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

