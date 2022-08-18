ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANSS. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.55.

ANSS stock opened at $279.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.44 and its 200 day moving average is $280.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

