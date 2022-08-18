ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANSS. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.55.

ANSYS Trading Down 1.3 %

ANSS stock opened at $279.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.44 and its 200 day moving average is $280.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

