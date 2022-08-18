Antibe Therapeutics Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.75.

Shares of ATE stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 11.92. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.68.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

