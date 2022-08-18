ApeCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $222.06 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00026231 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $222.06 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013465 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

