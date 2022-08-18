Ardor Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $119.61 million and $2.49 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00108688 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021720 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001467 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00246861 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032508 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009023 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000107 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
